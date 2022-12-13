VALDOSTA — A new affordable housing community is coming to Valdosta in 2024.
Harvey Station Apartments, an $18 million four-story, 80-unit housing complex consisting of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in two- and three-story buildings, is planned for a site at the intersection of South Troup Street and Griffin Avenue, according to a statement from IDP Properties.
IDP Properties, along with the Valdosta Housing Authority, also announced being awarded $1,076,400 in federal and state housing tax credits from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs last month. The funds will further the development of Harvest Station Apartments.
Rhett Holmes, president and principal of IDP Properties, said the addition of the new community will work hand in hand with the City of Valdosta in the ongoing transformative planning effort in the South Valdosta region.
“IDP is excited to partner with the Valdosta Housing Authority and work with the City of Valdosta to invest and revitalize this underserved area of Valdosta,” he said.
Mark Barber, city manager, said the city could now make use of the subject property, which was home to several tobacco warehouses before being demolished five years ago.
“The selection of this project will definitely be a tremendous boost in the revitalization efforts in this area. It is particularly moving that a previously blighted property will now serve to provide quality residential dwellings for the community. This development showcases the success of collaboration of public and private organizations,” he said.
According to Mark Stalvey, executive director of the Valdosta Housing Authority, Harvest Station is the first phase in a multi-phase development on the six-acre site and will be “geared to families, with amenities nearby, such as the McMullen Southside Library, which is currently undergoing a multimillion dollar renovation, Partnership Health Center and Payton Park. “In fulfilling our role as a provider of quality affordable housing for the citizens of Valdosta, the Valdosta Housing Authority is excited to participate as a true partner in this historic public-private partnership. We are committed to exploring ways to bring our local citizens quality affordable housing through innovative partnerships such as this, to continue meeting our mission of providing life’s most important need – stable affordable housing,” he said.
Harvest Station is expected to break ground in the third quarter of 2023. Construction of Harvest Station is expected to take 14 months. Once complete, the apartment community will be managed by Integrity Management Company.
