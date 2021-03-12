VALDOSTA – For three Saturdays in March, D.J. Davis and the Action Sociology Anthropology Club of Valdosta State University are going door-to-door on Forrest Street to change its name.
The goal is to gather at least 187 signatures of parcel owners on Forrest Street and Forrest Street Extension, a city mandate of 60% of owners, by May 2 to change the street name.
Davis said the group wants to change Forrest Street to Barack Obama Boulevard.
Regardless, the street’s name needs to be changed given its history, Davis said.
Forrest Street and its extension are named after Nathan Bedford Forrest, he said. According to the Mary Turner Project, he was a general in the Confederate Army, slave trader, slave owner and leader in the Klu Klux Klan. Some local historians have claimed Forrest is named for a Black businessman.
In 2018, the Rev. Floyd Rose led the effort to change the name of Forrest Street, but to no avail, saying the city changed the rules after a petition was signed and submitted.
“They said that we didn’t have enough names,” he said. “Let me be clear about something: We had all of the signatures, all of the names of the people we were asked to bring (to Valdosta City Council) based on the (new ordinance).”
The new ordinance, Code of Ordinance Chapter 86, Article III, Sec. 86-81, adopted Feb. 21, 2019, states “The mayor and council shall consider the changing of the name of a municipally owned public street or alley within the corporate limits of the City of Valdosta only upon receipt of an applicant's petition signed by 60% of the owners or verifiable residents of all parcels of land abutting the public street or alley for which a name change is being requested.”
Only one applicable signature from a “verifiable resident” can be applied per parcel.
Past reporting on the matter stated Rose’s petition carried multiple signatures from a single apartment complex rather than one from each parcel on the street. This marked it void.
Davis said the current effort is making sure to follow the ordinance, making sure the “verifiable resident” is one who has a written lease agreement from the parcel owner, as per the ordinance.
Still, the ordinance forces another issue on the group: a reimbursement fee. This fee, as required by the ordinance, must be paid upon submission.
It includes the actual costs of renaming the street which can contain but isn’t limited to costs for advertising, new signs and/or installation of new signs.
Davis said the group is raising money, $4,000-$5,000, through fundraisers in the coming weeks. Davis said there's no evidence anyone has paid for a Valdosta street name change in the past.
“This is part of the new (ordinance) that was changed,” he said. “It was never that a private citizen had to pay for the engineering of a street. That’s in our laws to be taken care of by city government.”
“We’re not going to stop until it is done. Period,” Rose said.
The City of Valdosta’s population is 53% Black/African American and 41% white, according to Tom Hochschild, VSU professor of sociology and African American studies.
With that demographic, he asked why does the city still have a Confederate soldier’s statue in the town square and 12 streets named after slave owners and KKK members.
“I understand that this can be a sensitive issue for descendants of these individuals and this is upsetting for many people in the community,” he said. “But it’s really important that we confront the past.”
It’s a mission to move the community forward. Hochschild asks what seeing a Confederate statue does for a Black child riding or walking past it?
It normalizes it – the harm done by white people in Valdosta’s past, Hochschild said, adding things need to change here like they have in other places throughout the country.
Hochschild said Valdosta should be leading social change rather than being shamed into it. Imagine the positive effects that could stem from it, he said.
“If you think about what is taught in schools, very few people that I’ve met in South Georgia know about all of these street names, these buildings – so what’s going on in our school classrooms,” he said.
Why is this information being kept out of school curriculum? he asked, adding students need to learn about the full spectrum of American history – the Black codes, convict leasing, Black Wall Street.
“These are important events in our history and to keep whitewashing them and not mentioning them is doing more harm for this area – this country – than a lot of other things,” he said.
