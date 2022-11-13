VALDOSTA — Derrick and Kayla Yarbrough deliver a new business to Valdosta-Lowndes County residents.
Laundry Dash offers subscribers the option of same day or next day pick up and delivery for their freshly wash/dry and folded laundry all through an app.
The Yarbroughs launched their new laundry service via Apple App Store and Google Play in October. They said they have lived and worked in Valdosta-Lowndes County for more than 30 years.
“We love convenience in our home and we felt since no one offered a service like this in the area it would be a great opportunity,” Derrick Yarbrough said.
Laundry Dash has four employees: two wash, dry and folders; two pick up and delivery drivers. He said as the business grows, he hopes to increase the number of employees.
Subscribers are given the option to choose the frequency of pick up: weekly, bi-weekly or monthly; pick up time and time of returned laundry; additional customizable services.
“This is a locally owned and operated business. We want to help our community out the best way we can,” Yarbrough said.
Available to view Laundry Dash prices and services laundry dash.net.
