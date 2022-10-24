VALDOSTA – Nearly 8,000 Lowndes County voters cast ballots during the first week of early voting.
As of end of day Sunday, according to the Secretary of State’s website, 7,858 people cast ballots in person during the first week of early voting.
On the first day of early voting, Monday, Oct. 17, 1,365 people voted in Lowndes County; 1,453 voted on Tuesday, Oct. 18; 1,397 voted Wednesday, Oct. 19; 1,320 voted Thursday, Oct. 20; 1,450 voted Friday, Oct. 21; 586 voted Saturday, Oct. 22; 284 voted Sunday, Oct. 23, according to the SOS website.
Statewide, 758,808 voters cast ballots in person during the first week of early voting in Georgia, according to the Secretary of State website.
Candidates are running for various city and county posts in Lowndes County. Statewide, voters are choosing a governor, a senator and many other Georgia leaders. Many local and state candidates face no opposition this election cycle, while a few do.
Early voting runs Oct. 17 through Nov. 4 and will run 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and includes 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The Lowndes County Board of Elections is located at 2808 N. Oak St.
