VALDOSTA — A South Georgia organization invites the community to a tasting event next month.
Valdosta-Lowndes County Metropolitan Section of the National Council of Negro Women hosts the first “Taste of NCNW” event and business expo.
Dr. Lana Foster, second vice president, said the event is open to the public and tickets are $5.
Foster said the event ticket includes admission and the first tasting. Additional tastings will be charged by the vendor.
The Taste of NCNW is scheduled for 6-8 p.m., Nov. 3, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
“We are happy to host the first Taste of NCNW and invite the community to join us as we showcase the different flavors in our organization and represent businesses in our community,” Foster said.
For more information, contact ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com, (229) 234-2353. Purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/tasteofncnw.
