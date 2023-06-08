VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hosts Naturally Southern for a live Music in the Art Park concert
The concert is scheduled 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 9, Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St., Turner Center representatives said in a statement.
The live concert, sponsored by Home Instead and Campbell Construction and Roofing, is free to the public.
Community members are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to this "family-friendly and pet-friendly event to relax in the park and enjoy the music," center representatives said.
Burritos Mexican Grill will be the vendor on site.
The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of each month, March through November, feature local musicians and are always free to the public.
Patrons who need special assistance may contact the center to make arrangements.
For more information, call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.
