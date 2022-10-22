VALDOSTA – National STEM Day is celebrated every year on Nov. 8 to encourage kids to explore science, technology, engineering, art and math.
The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Center for Applied Creativity and Innovation at Valdosta State University offers multiple exhibits.
Recently, the STEAM Center developed an art and science of sports interactive exhibit which offered many real-life applications of art and science related to sports.
“The goal of these hands-on, interactive displays is to increase STEAM knowledge, career opportunities and higher education degree awareness for our region,” Dr. Brian Gerber, director of the STEAM Center, said. “The STEAM Center meets the need for an interactive exhibit in the local area for those students in our area that will never be able to travel to Jacksonville or Tallahassee to a museum and pay for admission. We wanted to offer this to our local community at no cost to them for them to enjoy it.”
The interactive science museum brings the application of scientific principles and art applications to all aspects of a different theme each year. This is to emphasize job awareness and college majors so visitors will see the real-world applications at each display.
According to the 2021 Census, “STEM occupations account for nearly 7% of all U.S. occupations and STEM workers play an important role in America’s innovative capacity and global competitiveness. They are our engineers, medical scientists, sociologists and informational security analysts.”
Jessica Pippin, administrative coordinator for the STEAM Center, said, “We offer tutoring for elementary and middle school students for free. This is an effort to assist teaching professionals and students with the learning loss that occurred during and after COVID-19.”
Pippin said the STEAM Center offers teacher professional development for grades K-8, project learning tree, summer camps, field trips, classroom demonstrations, etc.
This past summer, the STEAM Center hosted more than 5,000 students during the course of eight weeks providing a camp space for more than 60 different camps including the Boys and Girls Club, PACE and Camp Discovery.
For the last several years, the STEAM Center has exclusively partnered with Valdosta Early College Academy to further students interest in STEM careers.
Gerber said, “This partnership has been wonderful because many of the students choose STEM majors because of their experiences here.”
Last school year, more than 2,500 students and groups around the South Georgia region visited the art and science of sports exhibit. Gerber and Pippin said planning for each exhibit includes traveling to other STEM museums and exhibits, listening to community input and studying Georgia standards for science and math.
“It is very satisfying to see the students have that light bulb moment when they are visiting the exhibits,” Pippin said. “We received so much positive feedback from not only the schools but the community from the last exhibit. We already have a waiting list for our next exhibit.”
Gerber and Pippin are planning for the next exhibit, which will be the Art and Science of Weather set to open fall 2023.
While the new exhibit is in the planning and development stages, the STEAM Center remains open for meetings and small groups.
The exhibits are funded by donations from companies such as Hunt Industries, CJB Industries, Home Depot and other community partners.
Gerber and Pippin encourage South Georgia technology businesses and companies to partner with them to make the next exhibit better than the last.
“Collectively we can move forward to continue making a difference in the lives of South Georgia children,” Gerber said.
The STEAM Center for Applied Creativity and Innovation, 1302 N. Patterson St., is open for field trips during the day by reservation only and open to the public 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.
