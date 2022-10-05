VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Police Department hosted National Night Out Tuesday.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in an effort to prevent crime.
Sgt. Kevin Cox, who oversees community outreach and professional standards for the VSU Police Department, said this was the first event since 2018 and will be an annual event.
“I am excited that we are able to get students involved and offer an opportunity for the community to interact with public service agencies because we haven’t had that opportunity in a few years,” Cox said. “National Night Out is all about making Valdosta and Lowndes County a safer, more caring place for everyone."
National Night Out is observed on scheduled days in August and October. Cox said the October date gives the university an opportunity to be fully involved with community public safety.
Event attendees had the opportunity to interact with VSU Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Valdosta Police Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Public Safety, Lowndes County Fire Department, Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, Department of Community Supervision, etc.
Trooper 1st Class Nick Johnson, Georgia State Patrol recruiter, said, “I enjoy community outreach and connecting with students to highlight what specialty units and career paths are available with the state patrol.
“It feels great to get back out in the community and be more personable because it bridges the gap and builds relationships which is very beneficial to the community.”
Other community organizations included The Haven, Lifesouth Community Blood Centers, Academy Sports + Outdoors, and VSU’s Student Life, Student Government Association, Health Promotions and Wellness, and Counseling Center.
During the event, attendees could interact with a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office armored personnel carrier and K-9 team, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime scene truck, a seatbelt convincer from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, a Forgotten Coast K-9 team, fire trucks and police cars.
Event admission, all activities and concessions were free of charge to the community and students. Concessions were donated by Kona Ice, Johnson Distributing Company and Walmart in Adel.
National Night Out was first introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, a nonprofit organization designed to provide community watch groups with the necessary resources and assets to stay informed, interested, involved and motivated.
It is observed across the United States and its territories, in Canada and on military bases around the world.
