VALDOSTA – Richard Heipp likes to lead viewers to unexpected revelations while looking at his art.
“Heipp intends for viewers to initially assume they are looking at digitally or mechanically reproduced images,” according to an artistic statement provided by Valdosta State University Department of Art & Design. “’Then, only upon astute and close observation, is the true nature of the image revealed,’ Heipp states, aiming to subvert assumed notions of craft, production and perception.”
Heipp’s work will be on exhibit in “Museum Reflections: Artists, Devils and Saints,” which opens this week in the VSU Fine Arts Building.
“Heipp creates photographically and digitally mimetic paintings and he will be showcasing his recent paintings from the Museum Studies Series at Valdosta State University in the Dedo Maranville Gallery,” said Mark T. Errol with VSU Art & Design Department.
Heipp is an “artist, musician and is professor emeritus from the University of Florida,” according to VSU.
He “has had more than 30 solo exhibitions and has been included in over 100 group exhibitions. He has also been commissioned to complete 20 site specific public art projects with budgets ranging from $10,000-$100,000.”
He has received six Florida artist fellowships and has been awarded the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award from the Southeastern College Arts Association. He received a Southern Arts Federation, National Endowment for the Arts, fellowship in painting.
“Finding interest in the difference between seeing and looking, and the way contemporary culture consumes images, Richard Heipp creates photographically and digitally mimetic paintings that intersect with themes of technology, vision and artistic production,” according to his artist statement, adding he coined the term ‘photocentric’ to “describe his carefully crafted airbrushed paintings.”
“His most recent body of work from the Museum Studies Series confronts how the interpretation and consumption of artworks and artifacts are affected through layered visual or cultural systems of seeing, their institutional display and ultimately altered by Heipp’s translation into paintings.”
Heipp said, “I hope my work causes viewers to slow down and really look in order to see.”
Artist Richard Heipp’s “Museum Reflections: Artists, Devils and Saints” opens with a free, public reception, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, Dedo Maranville Gallery, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. The show runs through Oct. 7. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.