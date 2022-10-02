EDITOR’S NOTE: Mallie Murray is 10 years old and lives in Birmingham, Ala. She recently visited with her grandfather and actually wrote a paper about her stay in Valdosta.
Valdosta is a gorgeous place with miles and miles of the most beautiful flat land and the biggest grassy fields you could find. I believe that Valdosta is one of the most beautiful places to visit in the South.
If you are ever in Georgia, Valdosta is a great place to fish, explore and see cool animals.
Best Ponds in The World to Fish
Valdosta has the greatest places to fish. There are a lot of big ponds to fish at. You are guaranteed to catch at least three fish or more in Valdosta. You are likely to catch catfish, largemouths and brown trout. It is so peaceful sitting out in nature away from loud noises in the city holding a fishing rod.
Lots of Big Land to Explore
Carley, a fellow classmate, states, “I like the country because there is lots of space to explore and run around.” You could live in Valdosta your whole life and never see everything.
Valdosta’s land is flat so if you like to ride your bike, Valdosta is a great place to go. There is a ton of rich soil in the area so it is a great place to grow crops like corn, tomatoes and beans. Many farmers grow pecan trees and harvest them in the fall.
Coolest Animals
Valdosta has a lot of farm animals like pigs, cows, horses and chickens. A lot of people in Valdosta have their very own chickens at their farm. Imagine waking up every morning and eating fresh eggs from your own chickens! If you visit Valdosta, you may get to ride a horse or milk a cow.
Conclusion
If you want to get away from the bustling city, Valdosta is the best place to go. Valdosta is home to interesting animals, great places to fish and so much land to explore.
Valdosta is definitely the best place in the South to visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.