VALDOSTA – The Mud Creek Water Pollution Control Plant is gearing up for a series of expansions and improvements to enhance its wastewater treatment capabilities.
Since the plant’s initial construction in 1977, several upgrades have been undertaken. The Mud Creek superintendents, along with Brad Eyre, director of utilities, have identified key areas for improvement and are moving forward with the project.
The department, responsible for overseeing the city’s utilities infrastructure, has compiled a list of items that require attention. These items have been categorized into four groups for the improvement project:
– A need to replace 10 underground yard piping plug valves near clarifiers No. 3 & 4 and aeration tanks No. 3 & 4, as they have become inoperable over time. These valves date back to 1977 and 1986.
– An unknown obstruction in the splitter box/effluent piping from the aeration tank to clarifier No. 3 must be addressed, which may involve modifications to the structure and yard piping.
– An addition to the belt-press conveyor system is necessary to ensure proper distribution of pressed sludge within the 20-yard containers used for waste disposal at the landfill.
– A process area is needed in the sludge storage facility to facilitate the emptying of the Vaccon (vacuum) truck waste.
The utilities department has enlisted the services of Turnipseed Engineers, an engineering firm included in the city’s approved consultants list.
At the department’s request, they have submitted a cost proposal for consulting and design fees, which is estimated at $65,250.
A portion of this fee is based on 8.5% of the actual construction costs, ensuring a fair and transparent pricing structure.
The project’s scope includes crucial infrastructure upgrades and modifications to ensure optimal performance and compliance with wastewater treatment standards.
