VALDOSTA – Since being crowned Mrs. Georgia Earth 2021 in June, Jessica Woodall has been striving to promote awareness about the environment.
The Valdosta resident was inspired to become an environmental advocate after traveling around the globe – having been to 17 countries while working as a flight attendant for Delta.
During her time at Delta, Woodall said she “fell in love with our planet” and received the opportunity to “really see the beauty that we have to offer.”
Her adoration for the environment is what led her to compete in Mrs. Georgia Earth, which is the first pageant that she ever participated. Her platform is global sustainable tourism.
Woodall will move on to compete in Miss USA Earth in January; if the winner, she’ll later compete in the Miss Earth International pageant in the Philippines.
Caring for the environment is a trait that was instilled in Woodall during her youth, she said. She grew up on a family farm in Plains and said she is a rock collector.
“I’ve always been close to nature and I’ve always been a girl that loved being outside,” she said.
Co-owner of Mr. Fixit with her husband, Gadson, Woodall said she would like to assist other businesses with being eco-friendly. She called her company an e-waste recycling hub.
She’d also like to spotlight community cleanup and build community gardens.
“I think that would be a good way for everyone to kind of come together and do something nice for our city,” Woodall said.
Mr. Fixit, which specializes in cell phone repair, keeps people from having to trash their damaged devices, she said. The company also recycles its e-waste through the City of Valdosta public works department.
Woodall said her business donates old phones to Cell Phones for Soldiers, a nonprofit that gifts the phones to overseas active-duty personnel or local veterans.
Using her platform and travel knowledge, she’d eventually like to construct a tour guide with “sustainable activities” to encourage traveling responsibly, she said. The guide would direct people to local farmers, designers, artisans and makers in various areas.
She said traveling develops a person’s connection to the planet and exposes Earth’s beauty.
“I think when we travel that way, you have a more authentic travel experience,” she said. “ ... It’s a movement. It’s a guide. It’s a platform.”
One of her goals is to organize a statewide market.
She has attended the Hahira Farmers Market, which has vendors who sell homegrown, homemade items.
Woodall assists the master gardeners of the University of Georgia Lowndes County Extension office with the Valdosta City Schools.
“I’ve been creating videos for them to educate children on career pathways in agriculture,” she said.
Her community involvement includes Beauties for a Cause, a nonprofit that she said funds mission trips for cleanups and environmental projects.
In the future, Woodall would like to partner with exploregeorgia.org and usa.org. She’d also like to work with the United Nations World Tourism Organization.
“I feel like this is a great time to kind of change the game and change the way we do things and I feel like that’s in every industry,” she said.
Woodall said she has an upcoming appearance at the Humane Society Ball scheduled for Oct. 3 at Valdosta State University.
Mr. Fixit will be observing its 10-year anniversary in coming months during a community-wide e-waste drive.
She asks that people contact her if they are interested in participating in Valdosta environmental projects.
“To think global, we have to act local,” Woodall said. “We can be the change with small steps. Those small steps can lead to big results.”
More information: @mrsgeorgiaearth on Instagram and Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.