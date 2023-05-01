VALDOSTA – Another moving and storage service will be making its way to Connell Road.
Valdosta City Council recently approved a Conditional Use Permit request by Robert Griner on behalf of Griner Real Estate Services, LLC for a new storage facility on 434 Connell Road, which is along the northside of the road about 300 feet west of Bemiss Road.
The property currently contains a 3,465-square-foot commercial building with a covered rear canopy area. The applicant acquired the property a few months ago and his city business license application is still pending and is proposing no expansions to the existing building.
The subject property will use most of it for temporary storage of household items in association with its independent moving and storage business. Instead of large moving vans, the business utilizes a small fleet of two-axle box trucks that will park behind the existing building.
Matt Martin, city planning and zoning administrator, reported to Valdosta City Council that while there were concerns of road access and the neighborhood beside the area, the Planning Commission unanimously approved the request.
“Moving and storage businesses can vary greatly in their intensity, primarily based on the size of their trucks and the overall volume of their warehousing operations. The small operations can be viewed as heavy commercial, while the larger ones can approach the intensity of an industrial use. Staff’s primary concern about this kind of use in this location is that its only means of access is Connell Road (which is not designed nor intended for heavy truck traffic) and also the existing single-family neighborhood to the north,” he said.
“In this particular case, the site already has an existing heavy commercial type building which offers a generous amount of warehousing space. Also, the applicant is proposing to utilize only a small fleet of ‘box trucks’ in lieu of the larger tractor-trailer moving vans and is keeping their proposed site plan oriented away from the existing adjacent neighborhood. In this case with these particulars, staff is supportive of this CUP request with an appropriate set of conditions that place an upward limit.”
