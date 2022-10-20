VALDOSTA – Moulton-Branch Elementary School kicked off its annual Title I meeting with more than 100 families in attendance.
The night not only provided valuable information regarding the school but it also doubled as a celebration for “The Annual Title I Meeting and Hispanic Heritage Night was a huge success,” said LaVerne Rome, district family and community engagement coordinator for Lowndes County Schools. “We were excited to have parents and families in our building and look forward to future in-person events. It is certainly a win-win situation when schools and families work together.”
Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month, second-grade students “performed lively songs accompanied by interactive dance routines they’ve learned about in music class,” school officials said in a statement.
Third- through fifth-grade students honored Hispanic men and women from United States history with living history research projects and vibrant student artwork from every class school-wide was displayed throughout the building gallery style.
Special guest Liana Avalos welcomed guests with her Peruvian folk dancing attire and descriptions of her native homeland. Potted pepper plants and colorful Zinnias were graciously donated by Season’s Garden Center.
East Coast Migrant Head Start shared enrollment information for upcoming preschool students in the area and Burrito’s Mexican Grill served made-to-order tacos and nachos.
