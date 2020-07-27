VALDOSTA – A line of cars decked out with signs opposing Lowndes County Schools decision to reopen for students Aug. 14 circled the Lowndes Board of Education building Monday.
The cars were filled with concerned faculty, staff and parents within the Lowndes County School System.
The group met at the old Gander Mountain parking lot at 11 a.m. then made its way from Norman Drive down Carlton Adams Drive, which leads right by the Lowndes County Board of Education office. They continued to loop around the building until noon.
Many members of the community have expressed concerns regarding the proposed reopening date and have been making numerous attempts to have their voices heard.
The group, known as Lowndes Educators for Safe School Reopening, has a public Facebook page with more than 450 members.
