VALDOSTA — Fifty-eight students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.
Of the 8,278 systemwide student population, five new positive cases were reported.
Student population is broken down by virtual and in-person with Valdosta City Schools reporting 2,657 virtual students and 5,621 in-person.
The data reflects numbers reported to the school system as of March 12, according to a report released by school officials this week.
There are 1,122 employees, five of whom are quarantined due to possible exposure and one reported current COVID-19 case.
The next weekly update will be posted by school officials March 22.
