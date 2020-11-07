VALDOSTA – COVID-19 cases in Lowndes County increased to 4,629 Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 3 p.m. daily status report.
The count was at 4,604 confirmed cases Friday, the report stated. The confirmed death rate remained the same at 90 deaths, the report stated.
The county had 839 antigen positive cases and 28 probable deaths, public health officials reported.
South Georgia Medical Center had still not released numbers Saturday afternoon.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
