VALDOSTA – More than 300 students are quarantined within the Lowndes County School System, according to the system's weekly COVID-19 update.
One-hundred-sixty-four of the students are isolated due to possible exposure at school and 194 remained quarantined due to community exposure.
Lowndes County Schools reported 24 new positive student cases out of the system's student population of 10,538.
Six new employee cases were reported out of 1,390 employees and five are quarantined due to possible exposure at school. An additional 18 are quarantined due to possible community exposure.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .25% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .214%.
