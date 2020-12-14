VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools reported 14 new student cases in its most recent COVID-19 weekly update.
Out of 10,603 students, 116 students were quarantined due to possible exposure at school, according to the county schools report.
An additional 101 students were quarantined due to community exposure.
Fourteen new employee cases were reported out of 1,390 employees. Nine employees are quarantined for possible exposure at school and 13 employees are quarantined due to community exposure.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .233% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .161%,” according to the school system update.
