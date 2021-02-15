VALDOSTA — One-hundred-and-thirty-three students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools, according to the system's weekly COVID update.
Of the 8,299 systemwide student population, nine new positive cases were reported.
Student population is broken down by virtual and in-person with Valdosta City Schools reporting 2,652 virtual students and 5,647 in-person.
The data reflects numbers reported to the school system as of Feb. 12, according to a report released by school officials early this week.
There are 1,122 employees, 14 of whom are quarantined due to possible exposure and two reported current COVID-19 cases.
The next weekly update will be posted by school officials Feb. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.