VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported nine students and 13 employees as current COVID-19 positive cases, according to the system's weekly update Friday.
Five employees and 140 students are quarantined due to possible exposure, according to the update.
This data reflects number of cases as of Friday, Nov. 20, school officials stated.
There are 8,289 students in Valdosta City Schools; 2,510 are virtual students and 5,779 students are in-person, according to the update.
There are 1,122 employees working for Valdosta City Schools, the update read.
The school system plans to release new data Nov. 30 reflecting numbers from Nov. 21-Nov. 29.
The district will be closed from Nov. 23-Nov. 27 and reopens Nov. 30.
“Remember, if a face-to-face learner develops any symptoms of illness during the break, which may prevent them from returning to school on Nov. 30, we encourage you to keep them home from school until being fever free for 24 hours or there are no signs of symptoms,” a city schools statement read.
“We are in the midst of a global pandemic while also seeing a rise in other normal, seasonal illnesses. Should you have any questions about whether or not your student should return to school after an illness, we encourage you to reach out to your local health care provider and always refer to the VCS Daily Health Assessment.”
