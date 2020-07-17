VALDOSTA – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp may have banned local governments from requiring masks, but the ban does not extend to privately owned businesses.
Representatives for Sam's Clubs and Walmart announced earlier this week their companies would require customers wear face masks beginning July 20.
Walmart is not alone in this decision: many businesses are doing the same and the list of those requiring masks continues growing daily.
Stores in the Valdosta area that already are or will soon require masks include Best Buy, Verizon, Publix, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Dollar Tree and Starbucks.
These businesses have more detailed information on each of their respective websites.
The executive order signed by Kemp late Wednesday banned local governments from ordering residents to wear masks in public spaces.
However, as businesses are privately owned, the governor's order does not affect the inside of a business.
