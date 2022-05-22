VALDOSTA – With the Fourth of July coming up, America is turning once again to an ancient Chinese tradition to celebrate its breakaway from the British Empire.
Fireworks were invented in China centuries ago, spreading to the outside world through Arab traders. The first major celebration of America’s independence Day came in 1776, years before the outcome of the war of independence was sure.
Red Apple Fireworks was born in 1979 in Detroit by the parents of Mike and Doug Burda, brothers and current owners of the company.
“We also did things like party rentals, but as fireworks grew in popularity, we specialized,” Mike said.
The business — selling fireworks to the general public — moved to Las Vegas in 2010, along with Doug.
Now, the business has expanded with a second location —in Valdosta, near Interstate 75 Exit 22.
Doug said the company was “very analytical in how we scale” in choosing a location in Lowndes County.
“Market analysis was at a loss for high-quality pyrotechnics … we didn’t find any real competition,” he said. Everyone at the city and local level helped in getting the store opened, Doug said.
Red Apple only sells consumer-grade fireworks to the general public and isn’t involved in selling the professional-level explosives used for display events, such as municipal Fourth of July displays, Doug said.
Selling pro-level fireworks “would require a lot of licenses,” he said. “We sell everything from sparklers to fireworks that look professional.”
Fireworks are showing up at more events than the Fourth of July, Doug said.
“We get shoppers stocking up for graduation parties, gender reveal parties … really any kind of celebration,” he said.
The store in Valdosta is both a walk-in retail shop and a warehouse and shipping center for Red Apple’s fireworks shipping business. Forty-six of the 50 states allow private ownership of fireworks and many of those 46 states have various rules and restrictions. Doug said the company pays careful attention with its fireworks sales.
“We are a fully legal, 100% backyard fireworks shop,” he said.
Fireworks sold by Red Apple have information boxes on them for the consumer, ranging from small info boxes showing colors and effects up to larger info panels with QR codes linking to videos of the fireworks in action, Mike said.
Until the arrival of Red Apple in Valdosta, most area fireworks sales were at popup sites, tents or trailers situated for a few weeks at church sites or shopping districts just before major holidays.
“Our average customer looks for a better shopping experience — a fully stocked, clean, air-conditioned store,” Mike said. “We, being a permitted store, are not a fly-by-night operation.”
These safety tips are provided on Red Apple’s website, redapplefireworks.com:
— Do not light fireworks in a container, You should be in an open area away from flammable materials.
— Keep a bucket of water or hose nearby for emergencies and to pour on fireworks that fail to ignite or explode.
— Do not allow children to light or handle sparklers without adult supervision. They can burn at up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
— Do not try to relight, pick up or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.
— After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
— Fireworks should be stored in a cool, dry place. Keep unused fireworks away from fire and flammable areas. Be sure to check the instructions for any special storage directions.
