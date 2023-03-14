VALDOSTA — A Wiregrass Georgia Technical College student has been awarded a Vision Council scholarship.
Funded by members and supporters of The Vision Council, the Opening Your Eyes Scholarship is a 501©(3) charity designed to provide financial assistance and career opportunities to minority high school seniors throughout the United States who have an interest in pursuing a career in the optical industry, college officials said in a statement.
Available upon application to any student enrolled full-time in an opticianry program at partner schools within the National Federation of Opticianry Schools, the scholarship was created by The Vision Council, the leading trade association for the optical industry, representatives said.
Amaya Moore, a student at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, will be awarded $6,000 per year, as well as reimbursement of certification and state exam fees, representatives said.
Scholarships are renewable each year upon successful completion of all course work.
“I’ve been interested in a career in opticianry since middle school,” Moore said. “This scholarship will allow me to pursue my dream and help others who need eyewear correction in Georgia.”
Moore graduated with honors and 30 college credits from Valdosta Early College Academy in 2021. As an eyeglass wearer herself, she said she feels she could relate to people needing eyewear correction and at her eighth-grade graduation, presented her future career path in opticianry, representatives said.
After graduation, she said she plans to obtain licensure in both Georgia and Florida, seeking employment opportunities in both states.
“Congratulations to Amaya on being selected by Wiregrass to receive the Opening Your Eyes Scholarship,” said Ashley Mills, chief executive officer of The Vision Council. “This industry is filled with people dedicated to helping people look and feel their best and we welcome you.”
“Wiregrass is excited for this opportunity for Amaya and appreciate the generosity of the supporters of The Vision Council that will allow her to complete her degree,” Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements said.
There are more than 100 programs including programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Those who qualify for the grant could possibly qualify for additional monies that could help pay tuition, books and fees.
During March, the college is waiving the application fees when applying for summer or fall semesters. Summer classes begin May 15 and fall starts Aug. 15.
Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.
Moore was awarded the scholarship during a ceremony Tuesday, March 7 at the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College campus in Valdosta.
