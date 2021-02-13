VALDOSTA – The Hospice of South Georgia and the Langdale Hospice House has new leadership.
Kevin Moore is the organization’s interim executive director effective Jan. 18.
His predecessor, Susan Bowden, retired Jan. 15. Bowden was with the hospice for 28 years both as a nurse and a director.
Moore said Bowden was the first hired staff member at the Hospice of South Georgia.
“Susan’s done a great job. I can’t say enough about Susan and her leadership and (she) brought along not just me but everybody that worked for her,” he said.
“She really took opportunities to ensure that her staff had a good understanding of hospice and that has made the transition very smooth. It’s not just me but everybody on leadership knows what they’re doing. As a team, we’re just able to carry that on because she did such a good job of training us.”
Though Moore said he’s been busy since starting his new role, he credits the team at Hospice of South Georgia for helping to make a good adjustment to his new position.
Moore’s journey with the hospice began first as a registered nurse case manager before he moved on to become a nurse manager in home care.
While at the Hospice of South Georgia, he received his certification in hospice and palliative care and has attended leadership conferences.
He underwent training at Multi-View Incorporated, which is a hospice consulting company that provides assistance to agencies in efforts to build programs, staff said.
He is a graduate of Leadership Lowndes 2018, serves on the board of directors for Georgia Hospice and Palliative Care and has served on the Young Life Advisory Board, as well as church committees.
Within three weeks of working at the Hospice of South Georgia, Moore knew he was supposed to be there.
“I felt called to it. I didn’t necessarily choose it, it chose me,” he said. “It’s something that I’m passionate about. I love what we do on a daily basis, being able to take care of our patients and families. We really do have an amazing team.”
Moore said he felt connected to his work and felt like he was doing what he was created to do. As a registered nurse case manager, he said he loved to interact with and provide comfort to the families. He also liked being at the bedside with patients.
Lindsey Rogers, senior marketing specialist, said hospice is Moore's calling.
“He is a very compassionate person,” she said. “He is very focused on the quality of life in patient support, patient care at a difficult time in people’s lives.”
She said he fully respects patients and their families, adding everyone can rely on Moore to see their needs.
Though Moore oversees the hospice in the health crisis of the pandemic, he is confident in the education of the staff. Hospice of South Georgia conducts daily safety checks for its COVID-19 patients and works to utilize vaccinations.
If he becomes the organization’s permanent director, Moore plans to continue a partnership with South Georgia Medical Center and while working to increase the number of beds at the Langdale Hospice House.
He’d also like to expand the hospice’s palliative care program by possibly acquiring an outpatient clinic. Although he said he believes the palliative care program is a good resource, he sees potential for its growth.
He would like to connect with other community organizations to maximize awareness regarding hospice and palliative care, he said.
Rogers said palliative care serves patients diagnosed with a chronic illness and “experiencing painful symptoms during curative treatments."
“This program has helped numerous people with comfort care, a better understanding of their diagnosis and medications, emotional burnout and other community resources that enhance quality of life,” she said.
Patients and their families have consistently been the focal point of the hospice, Rogers said, adding family satisfaction scores from Medicare surveys are more than the national average.
The hospice received high scores in treating people with dignity, emotional and spiritual support and potential recommendations, she said.
“As we enter a new phase of leadership at Hospice of South Georgia, we continue our purpose of giving high quality attention to compassionate care,” she said.
The organization offers a veterans program, an in-house respite program for caregivers, grief support, the Healing Hearts youth program, hospice care and an inpatient care center.
Hospice of South Georgia also operates the Tree House, 418 Northside Drive, which is a thrift shop that directly benefits the hospice with funding.
Moore said he was excited about the shop’s relocation nearly a year ago.
More information: hospiceofsouthgeorgia.org, (229) 433-7000 and 2263 Pineview Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.