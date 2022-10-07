VALDOSTA – Mooooody Haunted House Trail will be held Oct. 14-29 (Fridays and Saturdays only) at 6209 Bemiss Road, Moody Air Force Base, organizers said in a statement.
The event is presented by Civil Engineer Recreational Program.
Kids hours are 6-7 p.m., ages 4-10. Adult hours are 7-10:30 p.m.
Fee: $5, kids; $10, adults.
There will be food, drinks and free parking, organizers said.
For more information, call (415) 944-0283 or (229) 412-2658.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.