VALDOSTA – Mooooody Haunted House Trail will be held Oct. 14-29 (Fridays and Saturdays only) at 6209 Bemiss Road, Moody Air Force Base, organizers said in a statement.

The event is presented by Civil Engineer Recreational Program.

Kids hours are 6-7 p.m., ages 4-10. Adult hours are 7-10:30 p.m.

Fee: $5, kids; $10, adults.

There will be food, drinks and free parking, organizers said.

For more information, call (415) 944-0283 or (229) 412-2658.

