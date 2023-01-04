MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody Air Force Base is scheduled to host an Industry Day event for local small businesses at the Heritage Hall on base, Feb. 9.
“Industry Day will allow local businesses and vendors to tour the installation and meet with contracting professionals to better understand how to do business with the government,” Air Force officials said in a statement.
Registration is limited to two personnel per business. Those interested in participating must register by Jan. 9.
To register, contact Kalyn Runey, (229) 257-4712.
