VALDOSTA – The Child Development Center at Moody Air Force Base has temporarily closed due to an employee contracting COVID-19.
Wednesday night, the base released a statement saying an employee at the center tested positive for COVID-19 but the employee had no direct contact with children and wore personal protective equipment around other staff.
The center closed to sanitize and had been scheduled to reopen 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the statement.
At 8:58 a.m. Thursday, however, the 23rd Wing Commander announced on Facebook the center would not open at 9 a.m. and instead remain closed until 7 a.m., July 7. After an "additional assessment" performed by the 23rd Wing Public Health, the post noted the last-minute decision was made at 7:45 a.m. as a precautionary measure to sanitize following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for COVID-19.
Only one employee at the center was confirmed with the coronavirus as of 8:58 a.m., according to the post.
One classroom had multiple children "sent home with illness" during the past 24 hours, read the post, and Moody Public Health is investigating and notifying affected parents and staff. The post noted Moody did not believe children being sent home sick was related to the infected employee since "staff and parents follow strict cleaning and personal protection equipment protocols."
