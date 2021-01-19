VALDOSTA — The 23rd Wing at Moody Air Force Base is conducting several readiness exercises between Jan. 19 and Feb. 5.
The exercises may result in gate closures or traffic delays, and some base customer service agencies may be temporarily closed, Air Force officials said in a statement.
Information concerning closures, delays and noise disturbances will be available on the Moody Air Force Base Facebook.
If the exercises are interrupted by a real world event, a subsequent advisory will be published.
More information can be found online at www.moody.af.mil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.