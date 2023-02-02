VALDOSTA — Mocktails & Mingling returns to VSU this spring after two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Hosted by VSU American Marketing Association, Mocktails & Mingling provides students an opportunity to learn how to make a good impression while mingling and dining with prospective employers, colleagues or clients, university representatives said in a statement.
“Designed to simulate a professional networking event, students mingle with real business professionals and learn tips for getting the most out of attending business networking events, conferences and receptions,” university representatives said.
“Mocktails” and appetizers will be served.
It’s estimated that 65% to 80% of all jobs are found not through ads but through networking, representatives said. Mocktails & Mingling is designed to help students improve networking and social skills that could last a lifetime.
The event is done in a “speed date” fashion. As groups of students move from table to table, local business leaders and professionals share their networking and conferencing tips, ideas and experiences.
“Mocktails & Mingling provides a fun and comfortable environment to practice networking skills,” VSU-AMA President Natalie Wyatt said.
Mocktails & Mingling is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the lobby of HSBA (north campus). The required dress code is business casual (or better) and all VSU students are welcome. The event is free but students must RSVP at www.vsuama.org/mocktails by midnight Friday, Feb. 17.
For more information, contact Natalie Wyatt, VSU-AMA president, at (229) 245-3809, vsuama@valdosta.edu.
