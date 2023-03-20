VALDOSTA – The annual Martin Luther King Jr. memorial program “Remembering The Dreamer” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the MLK Memorial Park.
Speaker for the evening will be Minister Jimmy Boyd of Christian Love Ministry, organizers said in a statement. Music will be provided by VECA School Chorus.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 419 S. Ashley St.
The event is free and open to the public.
Born Jan. 15, 1929, Martin Luther King Jr. rose to prominence during the civil rights era. Using Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent methods of civil disobedience, King led demonstrations to protest inequality in the lives of Black citizens in the South and throughout the United States.
As a young preacher, King’s work truly began in the mid-1950s when Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white person on a Montgomery bus. King became a leader of the 385-day Montgomery Bus Boycott.
The boycott set a pattern for his civil rights work. He gained great prominence but with terrible consequences. As he rose to national recognition during the bus boycott, he also suffered the bombing of his house.
He would become honored and jailed. King received the Nobel Peace Prize but he endured the violence of Selma. He preached “I have a dream,” while people attempted to silence him. He would practice love but be the focus of hate.
He lived for the Declaration of Independence’s American promise that all men are created equal. On April 4, 1968, he died for that ideal, killed by an assassin’s bullet on a hotel balcony in Memphis, Tenn.
