VALDOSTA — The Valdosta-Lowndes County Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Association completed its annual service project.
The association presented Salvation Army Capts. Hoon and Judy Chung with a donation at a Jan. 3 meeting.
“We are thankful for your donation and your commitment to help serve each year and throughout the year,” Capt. Hoon Chung said. “We could not serve the community without the partnership and the support of organizations and individuals like each of you.”
The association donates to the Salvation Army every year and volunteers as bell ringers for the holidays, along with other events throughout the year.
This year, the organization celebrates 38 years in Valdosta-Lowndes County, beginning with the annual Founders’ Banquet held Jan 7. The celebration will continue through the MLK holiday weekend.
3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15: The Sunday Service will be held at St. Paul AME Church, 419 S. Ashley St. The guest speaker will be Bishop Wade S. McRae of Valdosta.
11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16: The Youth Showcase displaying local talent of community youth and an awards program at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. The speaker will be Ronald Skrine of Valdosta.
“We recognize Dr. King’s accomplishments and the impact that he made in the hearts and minds of people of all races,” Dr. Samuel Clemons Sr., association vice chair, said. “The committee has been able to celebrate and commemorate Dr. King’s legacy in the community for 38 years.”
The federal holiday is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16.
For more information, contact Dr. Beverley R. Blake at (229) 460-9019.
