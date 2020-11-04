VALDOSTA – A packed house in the Lowndes County Civic Center witnessed 65 students from Lowndes, Lanier and Echols counties exhibit hogs Tuesday evening at the 2020 Lowndes Area Market Hog Show.
The exhibitors were first- through 12th-grade students and some were either members of FFA or 4H, according to a statement from the FFA.
Tori Millirons of Lowndes 4-H exhibited the grand champion.
Brooke Stone of Lanier FFA exhibited the reserve champion hog. Other Top Five hogs included: third overall, Haley Stone of Lanier FFA; fourth overall, Ava Brodgon of Lanier 4-H; and fifth overall, Tara Millirons of Lowndes 4-H.
Weight class winners included Class 1, Hulett McCrudy of Lanier County 2, Jenna Smith of Lanier 4H; Class 3, Danika Taylor of Lowndes FFA; Class 4, Haley Stone of Lanier FFA; Class 5, Molly Livingston of Lanier 4H; Class 6, Ava Brogdon of Lanier 4-H; Class 7, Tara Millirons of Lowndes 4-H; and, Class 8, Tori Millirons of Lowndes 4-H.
Showmanship winners included Grade 1, Judd Copeland of Echols County; Grade 2, Brennen Davis of Echols County; Grade 3, Harper Copeland of Echols County; Grade 4, Sven Lofbloom of Echols 4-H; Grade 5, Tara Millirons of Lowndes 4H; Grade 6, Noah Rogers of Echols 4-H; Grade 7, Jonathan Gray of Lanier 4H; Grade 8, Tori Millirons of Lowndes 4-H; Grade 9, Kenna Corbett of Echols FFA; Grade 10, Joshua Furney of Lanier FFA; Grade 11, Grace Mullis of Lanier FFA; and, Grade 12, Connie Rogers of Echols 4-H.
Overall showmanship classes of the grade-level showmanship winners was held. Noah Rogers of Echols 4-H won junior overall showmanship. Connie Rogers won the senior overall showmanship, FFA officials said.
The main judge was John Paul Martin. Martin praised the exhibitors in the event for the quality of the animals.
The sale is scheduled to start with the auction of the grand champion hog, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the same venue. The show is sponsored by Lowndes County Farm Bureau, Lanier County Farm Bureau and Echols County Farm Bureau.
