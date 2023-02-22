Your ways. Jeremiah 7;1-3. The word that came to Jeremiah from the Lord, saying. V.2. Stand in the gate of the Lord’s house, and proclaim there this word and say “Hear the word of the Lord, all, ye of Judah, that enter in at these gates to worship the Lord.”
V.3. Thus saith the Lord of hosts the God of Israel, amen. Your ways and your doings, and I will cause you to dwell, in this place. Amen.
Hold on to God. Hold fast to the faith of our Savior, Jeremiah warned the people. The storm before the calm. A terrible storm is coming. But as scripture warns us this is a calm before the storm.
The Bible describes a coming time of troubles unlike any since the beginning of history called the Great Tribulation. Daniel 12:1. Jeremiah 30:7. Matthew 24:21.
Jesus tells us to watch and stay alert: Matt. 23:3. Mark 13; Ezekiel 3:17. Ruth 4:1-12; Luke 21:36. Matt. 6-33. Colossians 3:1-4; Declaring the end of the storm.
When Jesus disciples were afraid in the midst of a raging storm, He arose and rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, “Peace be still” and the wind ceased and there was a great calm. God is the only One that has power to do that. Mark 4:39. Acts 3: 19-21; Isaiah 52: 7-10. Isaiah 62: 6-11. 2 Corinthians 4-37.
If a trumpet is blowing in a city, will not the people be afraid? If there is a calamity in a city, will not the Lord have done it? Surely, the Lord God does nothing unless He reveals His secret to His servants the prophets. The Lord God has spoken. Who can but prophesy. Amen.
James Miller is a resident of Lakeland.
