VALDOSTA – Military and community leaders will address more than 100 people at the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College next month.
Air Force CMSgt. J.R. McCardell, retired, will address area 2023 enlisting high school seniors, their families, recruiters, counselors and influencers, school officials said in a statement.
The event will be held 7 p.m., May 5, at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, 4089 Val Tech Road.
Organizers inadvertently said they sent the wrong time for the event in a previous statement.
“Our Community Salutes Georgia recognizes and honors Georgia high school seniors enlisting in military service,” organizers said. “Our ceremonies celebrate your commitment to service, to our nation and to military service.
“Each enlistee will be presented an Our Community Salutes challenge coin, a certificate of honor and a ‘Why We Take the Oath’ pocket Constitution.”
Organizers said there is no cost to the recruits or their guests, adding many businesses, as well as fraternal and veterans organizations are “underwriting the entire cost of the ceremony in honor of these young men and women’s commitment to serve our country.
“We encourage Georgia enlistees, families, recruiters, counselors and influencers to register for the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College as soon as possible but no later than April 24.”
Register at https://community.ocsusa.org/valdosta/
