VALDOSTA – MercyMe returns Saturday, May 6, to Wild Adventures Theme Park.
The show is part of the Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan.
The Grammy-nominated contemporary Christian music band got its start in Texas in 1994 and has since released 48 multi-format number one hits, including four mainstream radio hits, according to information released by park representatives.
The landmark song “I Can Only Imagine” was the first digital single in Christian music history to be certified platinum, while the hit “Word of God Speak” was named No. 1 Song of the Decade by Billboard.
The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6. General admission to the concert is included free with a 2023 Season Pass and Gold and Diamond Passholders can purchase reserved concert seats for just $5 in advance.
Guests who do not have a 2023 Season Pass can purchase general admission to the concert for $10 and reserved concert seats for as low as $15 as an additional cost to park admission.
Before the MercyMe concert, guests can hear a performance from Britt Dené, an up-and-coming contemporary Christian music artist from Tifton at the Water’s Edge Stage from 5-8 p.m.
More information: Visit wildadventures.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.