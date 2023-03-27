VALDOSTA — Fresh Koncepts Mentoring Superheroes program aims high to enhance the educational experience for the students and their teachers.
Mentors ignite their inner superhero by teaching and reinforcing the superheroes' code.
Dr. Kameron Stevenson, Fresh Koncepts founder and board chair, said he has a passion for empowering others with the power of the word, promoting education, communication and reading literacy.
“As a very hands-on father and grandfather, I personally witnessed the need in the school system to enhance the student's educational experience. I began early on with classroom parties, career days and participating in volunteer opportunities for school events and field trips,” Stevenson said.
“Over time, I felt I could facilitate a bigger impact by adopting schools and working with students on an ongoing basis throughout the year to encourage reading and improve literacy, test scores and behavior. The curriculum is adaptable to the needs of the school, which is communicated to us through the principal and teachers.”
The mentoring program works with W.G. Nunn Elementary School and Moulton Branch Elementary School to facilitate the kindergarten classroom challenge and Fun Friday.
Fun Friday is an end-of-the-week incentive for showing up and keeping the superheroes' code.
The winning classroom is awarded with lunch, activities and prizes including superhero T-shirts and No. 1 medallions. The winning teacher earns a superhero cape, crystal bracelet, crystal necklace and is presented with a trophy.
Stevenson said mentors may stop by the classroom throughout the week to catch “super kids” with super smiles to give them superstar stickers that can be exchanged for $1 at the principal's office.
Fresh Koncepts offers several opportunities for the community to get involved. Individuals and community groups can volunteer to share a story, a smile.
The community is encouraged to donate books, school supplies or monetary donations for the kids, organizers said. People can make donations one-time or on a recurring basis.
“Due to the pandemic, student achievement and grade levels are extremely low. The school system is currently operating with critically low funding and outside resources that are equipped to serve the whole child. Their funding is almost exclusively focused on direct educational services with the goal of improving student test scores.
"Our goal is to help our students reach and exceed grade reading levels, so they can be more productive. We do this by dealing with the mental and emotional wellbeing of the child, empowering them to take personal responsibility and a leadership attitude regarding their education ... by tapping into their inner superheroes,” Stevenson said.
Fresh Koncepts Mentoring Superheroes Program invites everyone to the End of Year Extravaganza at Recoil Trampoline Park, 4-8 p.m., May 31.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the program, W.G. Nunn and Moulton Branch elementary schools.
