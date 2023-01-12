VALDOSTA — Mental Clarity Men’s Conference will discuss support and increase awareness for mental health of men April 1.
Dr. Dee Hill-Cannady of A Work In Progress will present a panel of experts to include researchers, clinicians, counselors and advocates to join the ongoing conversation about mental health and delve into how it affects men.
Conference attendees will be provided with the necessary tools needed to gain “MENtal clarity for themselves and the men in their lives,” organizers said.
“Men, we’ve been out of position for quite some time. Get in position and hold your spot. Our families and communities can’t afford for you to be out of position,” Christopher M. McNeil Sr., QMHP-A, MT/BC, said.
McNeil holds a master of science in counseling and human services. He will be a speak on April 1.
Organizers said in 2022, the men asked where they were supposed to get the resources and support they needed for their mental health. Hill-Cannady found a solution.
JaTariya Thomas, co-owner of the Mental Wealth Center, said, “It’s exciting to be able to provide the same safe space for them as we do for women and to be able to help them in their journey of healing.
“Broken children grow up to become broken adults. It is way past time for us to come together and help each other heal. Men and women. Empowered women empower women. Empowered men empower men.”
Tickets are available on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mental-clarity-tickets-513096975867. Experts in the field interested in joining the conversation or vendors for the event, can contact Hill-Cannady or any of the women of the Mental Wealth Center.
