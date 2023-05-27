VALDOSTA – Events are scheduled to commemorate Memorial Day in Valdosta-Lowndes County.
American Legion Post 13, AMVETS Post 607 and Valdosta-Lowndes Parks & Recreation Authority each have events planned for the day set aside to honor military personnel who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
– American Legion Post 13 will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony, 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Sunset Hill Cemetery.
Location will be just to the left after driving in the main cemetery entrance, organizers said in a statement. Chairs will be provided for attendees.
“At the conclusion of the ceremony, a three-volley rifle salute will be performed by the 61st GA Volunteers in period military uniforms from Revolutionary War to modern War on Terror, to be followed by ‘Taps,’” organizers said.
Volunteers are invited to help place American flags distributed by Post 13 on the graves of all veterans in the cemetery, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 28, organizers said.
The public is invited to attend the event.
– The American Veterans J.C. Williams Post 607, 728 E. Hill Ave., invites the public to join its members for the Memorial Day program, 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 29, organizers said in a statement.
Each year, AMVETS veterans honor not only “our comrades that perished in battle but those that are missing in action and those that were taken prisoners of war,” organizers said.
“Your presence will be a salute to those that served.”
– Valdosta-Lowndes Country Parks & Recreation Authority hosts its Third Annual Flags of Freedom display, honoring military members who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
Fifty flags, one for every state, line a section of the road through Freedom Park as a temporary memorial, parks representatives said in a statement.
In addition to the flags, the parks authority is placing signs listing the names of every service member from Lowndes County who was killed in action from World War II to present.
“Records before that time are difficult to find as many were lost in a fire,” park representatives said.
Signs will honor fallen heroes from Moody Air Force Base, airmen who died while stationed in Valdosta.
The flags will be up from Memorial Day weekend until the week of July 4 and the public is invited to drive or walk through any time the park is open, 8 a.m. until sunset.
