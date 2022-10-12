VALDOSTA – South Georgia residents will get a chance to meet with mid-term election candidates to make an informed voting decision.
The Home Builders Association and Valdosta Board of Realtors will host a Meet the Candidates forum 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Valdosta State University’s Magnolia Room.
Kathryn Tart, board member of VBR, said both organizations want to provide residents with a platform to get to know local and state candidates better before they hit the polls.
“We saw the need for a community service project and we wanted our local residents to have a chance to put a face with the name of the candidates that would be coming up on the ballot for the election cycle. We just saw that there was a vast need for something like that to inform the public,” she said.
According to Jill Maine, executive officer of HBA, the first 30 minutes will be a meet and greet where constituents can speak directly with any candidate. Then, each candidate will have a three- to five-minute window to address the audience about what they will accomplish if elected to office.
“I think it's important that everyone exercises their right to vote for those. This event gives them the opportunity to do the homework themselves and become informed and to have a chance and opportunity to meet these candidates. Then, they will be able to make a conscious decision themselves on who they feel may be the best candidate for them,” she said.
Confirmed candidates so far include:
– a representative for Gov. Brian Kemp.
– Valdosta City Council District 3 candidate Mattie Blake.
– Lowndes County District 4 Commissioner Demarcus Marshall.
– Secretary of State candidate Ted Metz.
– Commissioner of Labor candidate Bruce Thompson.
– State Rep. District 176 James Burchett
– Lake Park Mayor candidate Brent Hudgins.
– U.S. Rep. candidate Darrius Butler.
– Lowndes County District 2 Commissioner Scott Orenstein.
– Commissioner of Agriculture candidate Nakita Hemingway.
– State School Superintendent candidates Richard Woods and a representative for Alisha Thomas Searcy.
– State Rep. District 177 Dexter Sharper
Early voting will take place Oct. 17 to Nov. 4 and will run 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and includes 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Absentee ballots were sent out Oct. 11.
The Lowndes County Board of Elections is located at 2808 N. Oak St.
For more information, contact Tart at (229) 242-2085 or Maine at (229) 247-8422.
