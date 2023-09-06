VALDOSTA – Hello everyone! I am Kasmira Smith, the newest local reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.
I am super excited to get to know the Valdosta and Lowndes County community better through the education and government beats.
For those of you who do not know me, I am a Cook County native, but I have always been connected with the local area either as a frequent visitor or a student! I graduated from Cook High School in 2019 and went on to attend Valdosta State University where I graduated magna cum laude in May 2022 with a B.A in English and a Minor in Journalism.
At VSU, I worked as a tutor with the Academic Support Center, a staff writer for the student-publication OnTap Magazine and a student editor for the academic journal, Omnino. My article “Giving a Voice to the Voiceless,” was published in vol. 12 of Omnino in Fall 2022. I also worked as an journalism intern with the Valdosta- Lowndes County Humane Society and the Office of Strategic Communications as an intern.
A week after receiving my degree, I began working for the The Moultrie Observer, a sister newspaper to The Valdosta Daily Times.. During my time in Moultrie, I made wonderful connections and memories while covering the Colquitt County School District, the City of Moultrie and local events. I also reported on any hard crime news within the area.
I was named the Georgia Press Association Better Newspaper Contest 2023 1st Place Winner in the Magazine Human Interest Story category in June 2023.
My first week here in Valdosta-Lowndes County has been nothing short of eventful. With Hurricane Idalia passing through, I’ve become immersed in the area. I hope to be able to represent the public and report the news in the best manner possible.
When I am not in the office, I am often spending time with family and friends. I love to read, cook, listen to music and travel in my spare time.
Please follow my professional page Kasmira Smith, Journalist on Facebook to keep up to date with my coverage within the area. I really appreciate being able to make connections with everyone and I hope to use the page as a way to connect with local community members within the area!
For news tips, please email me at kasmira.smith@gaflnews.com
