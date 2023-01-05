VALDOSTA – Seniors will get a chance to connect with community resources Jan. 14 during the South Georgia Senior Health and Wellness Fair at the Valdosta Mall.
The event will be hosted by Senior Medicare Patrol, a program that assists Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers to prevent, detect and report health care fraud, errors and abuse through outreach, counseling and education, organizers said.
According to Gayla Cherrelle Yochum, community outreach specialist for SMP South Georgia, the health fair aims to inform seniors of the different organizations that could help them and how to utilize them for their future. She hopes to make this an annual event.
“This event was designed to provide resources to our seniors, their families and their caregivers in navigating what they need to know now and for their future. Next year, I am hoping to make this event bigger but I wanted to give a quality event where our senior community could benefit from everything in one place,” she said.
Event organizers confirmed several organizations and agencies will participate. They include:
– Habitat for Humanity: Addresses housing.
– Living Bridges Ministries: Provides hot lunches for seniors on Fridays and a clothing bank.
– LAMP: Addresses homelessness.
– American Dream Realty: Realtor Scarlet Holt has a specialized certification for dealing with seniors and their realty needs.
– Lowndes Health Department: Will perform blood pressure checks and blood sugar checks on site.
– Valdosta State University’s Learning in Retirement: Provides learning and recreation to those 50 years and older.
– Music Funeral Home: A pre-need specialist will be on site to discuss information on future funeral arrangements.
– Valdosta Fire Department: Firefighters will discuss fall prevention and smoke detectors.
– PUPS: Offers service dogs.
– Caption Call: Offers phones to make conversations clear again for people who have hearing loss and need captions to use the phone effectively.
– Georgia State Health Insurance Assistance Program: Source for Medicare information.
– The Alzheimer’s Association: Provides information to seniors and their caregivers on how to navigate Alzheimer’s disease.
– Crunch Gym: Offers information on health and wellness.
The fair will last from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and will include free raffle giveaways. For more information, contact Yochum at 877-272-8720.
