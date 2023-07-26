A parent-teacher conference can be challenging, but with a little “homework,” it can be a successful building block for better home-school relations.
Before the conferences:
1. Call and make an appointment. Social media is good but person to person is better.
2. Write down specific things you want to ask the teacher.
a. List the positives things about your child’s school
b. Ask what are positive strengths in your child?
c. Is my child ability grouped? Why? How?
d. Is my child socially adjusting?
e. At home we are having problems with ____. Is this showing up in school?
f. I am most concerned about ________.
During the conference:
1. Start the conference on a positive note: What you/your child like most about the school.
2. Discuss list of questions you brought — have a copy for the teacher and write down answers given.
3. Do not be afraid to ask questions.
4. Remember all conferences are confidential!
5. Discuss the need for a follow-up conference. Presenting a united front of teacher and parent will help the child better understand the support given.
After the conference
1. Discuss everything with the other parent. Use the list made and answers.
2. Decide on a time to sit down with your child to discuss the conference.
a. Bring out all the positive things said by the teacher.
b. In a positive manner discuss areas that need to be dealt with.
c. Allow the child to have input into how to accomplish these goals.
d. Listen first, then set an attainable plan and timeline.
e. Rewards can be a simple “I am proud of you” but not bribes.
3. Follow up with the teacher about your child’s reaction.
John H. McRae is a 1979 initiate of the Valdosta State University Circle. He is a former school principal and assistant professor of education and Georgia Teacher of the Year, 1978.
