VALDOSTA – Thomas McIntyre was ahead by 169 votes Tuesday night in his runoff bid for the Valdosta City Council District 3 seat.
McIntyre had 648 votes, or 57.5%, according to the Georgia Secretary of State website.
His opponent, Dr. Mattie L. Blake, had a total of 497 votes, or 42.5%.
The city called a special municipal election in the wake of Councilmember Joseph “Sonny” Vickers’ death in June.
In the November general election, McIntyre garnered 514 votes, or 44.46%, compared to Blake’s 341 votes, or 29.50%. Bell pulled in 301 votes, or 26.04%. A candidate must reach 50% plus one vote to win the election. If the mandatory 50% plus one vote is not reached, the election goes to a runoff between the two candidates receiving the top number of votes.
“It's been a long road for sure. If anybody asked me five or six years ago if I’d be a City Council member, I’d laugh in their face. It just wasn’t a path I thought I’d pursue. However, my whole life has been dedicated to helping others in one fashion or another, so I can’t wait to use my position to make suggestions for improvements to our city,” McIntyre said.
McIntyre thanked his family and members of District 3 for their support. McIntyre is originally from Harlem, N.Y., and a graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School. He joined the Air Force three years later.
He has four degrees, including a B.A.S. in human capital performance from Valdosta State University.
He is a member of the Kings United and Prince Hall organizations of Valdosta. He is currently an end-point manager for IT at VSU.
McIntyre said his top priorities for the city include beautification and recreational improvements as well as addressing the poverty rate.
These results are unofficial. Results will be certified later this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.