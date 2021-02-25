VALDOSTA – The Mayor's Paddle has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Troupville Boat Ramp, organizers announced this week.
The paddle was originally scheduled for Feb. 6; then, it was rescheduled for Feb. 27, due to weather.
John S. Quarterman, Suwanee riverkeeper, said Saturday's paddle was postponed because the area where boats are parked at the end of the paddle is underwater.
"The Withlacoochee River is spread out in the flood plain, increasing possibility of people getting tipped over by overhanging branches. So a month later makes a lot more sense for attracting novice paddlers,” he said in a statement.
The paddle is set to end at Spook Bridge.
Gretchen Quarterman, WWALS executive director, noted in a statement that the Banks Lake Full Moon Paddle is still happening at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Banks Lake Boat Ramp, 307 Georgia 122, Lakeland.
More information is available online at wwals.net.
