VALDOSTA – The Mayor's Paddle scheduled for Saturday morning, Feb. 6, has been postponed, according to the WWALS Watershed Coalition.
Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson started the Mayor's Paddle last year. It was supposed to begin at Troupville Boat Ramp and end at Spook Bridge, same as last year. Spook Bridge is a private property owned by the Langdale Company that allows the use of the area for the event.
“We want to send a positive message about paddling, and the weather this weekend does not work for that,” Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said in a statement from WWALS.
Bobby McKenzie, expedition leader, decided to postpone the event, stating the group doesn't want “to risk inexperienced paddlers in this kind of weather.”
The paddle has been rescheduled for Feb. 27.
