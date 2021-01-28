VALDOSTA – Mayor Scott James Matheson will carry on a tradition he started last year with the “mayor's paddle."
Next month, the paddle will begin at Troupville Boat Ramp and end at Spook Bridge, same as last year. Spook Bridge is a private property owned by the Langdale Company that allows the use of the area for the event.
The idea for getting boats on this stretch of water came to Matheson long before he became mayor and, upon election, he said he was excited to bring his idea to life.
In December 2019, more than 7.5 million gallons of sewage spilled into the Withlacoochee River out of the City of Valdosta’s water treatment plant.
The massive spill resulted from a contractor disconnecting a fail-safe alarm. With the alarm disconnected, sewage flowed into the Withlacoochee for several days before water treatment plant employees noticed.
Matheson took office weeks after the spill. During the first paddle, with North Florida officials in attendance, he promised to build a basin.
Since that time, the city completed an equalization basin at the Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant. Valdosta City Council approved a proposal for Phase 1 of the Mud Creek Sewer System for the purchase, installation and monitoring of a sanitary sewer flow monitoring system during its January meeting.
Matheson said improvements will continue.
“I want the Google searches to say this is a usable blueway and not one that gets spilled into every month,” Matheson said of paddle's water path. “It is my passion but also my promise.”
He said his dream for the location is it being a public waterway with an outfitter for transportation.
“Almost every waterway here is private. I even have to go somewhere else,” Matheson said. “I want everyone to have the option to have a good day on the river.”
The 2020 Mayor's Paddle drew roughly 40 participants and Matheson said he hopes for more participants this year.
Precautions are being taken with transportation to and from the takeout point due to COVID-19. Masks will be required at the boat ramp but can be removed once kayaking on the river.
The Boys and Girls Club has a “robust” kayaking club and will be lending a hand with transportation and participating in the paddle, he said.
WWALS Watershed Coalition members can participate for free. It will cost $10 per person for non-members with the money going back to WWALS.
Matheson estimates the 2020 paddle took five hours, including a stop for lunch, but may move quicker this year due to faster water.
Participants are asked to arrive at the Troupville Boat Ramp, 19664 Valdosta Hwy, at 9 a.m., Feb. 6, with launch at 10 a.m.
Along with bringing the traditional boat, paddles, flotation devices, drinking water, warm clothes and first aid kit, kayakers are asked to bring trash bags and a trash picker as every WWALS outing is also a cleanup.
