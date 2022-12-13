VALDOSTA — Christmas came early for residents at the Parkwood Development Center, thanks to Mayor Scott James Matheson and the Valdosta Fire department playing Santa for the day.
Earlier this week, Matheson and dozens of VPD firefighters delivered gifts to over 100 patients as a part of the annual Mayor’s Motorcade.
Each year, Valdosta and other cities across Georgia collect and deliver gifts to patients at state behavioral health hospitals during the Christmas season, city officials said in a statement.
After the closure of Southwestern State Hospital in Thomasville, the city has decided to keep their efforts local.
Matheson said city staff always look forward to making the holiday season a bit brighter for Parkwood residents.
“I encourage the citizens and businesses of our community to remember those in need during the holiday season. Facilities like these are committed to providing quality-of-life care and life-skills training to people who cannot live independently,” he said.
Mark Barber, city manager, said that the Motorcade is one of his favorite long-standing traditions of the city.
“It’s just the light of the smile on their faces when you hand them their presents; I just really can’t describe the feeling you get when you’re making these deliveries,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Vivian Miller-Cody said the Motorcade inspired her to plan more events for the Parkwood residents in the future.
“I wish we could bring them down to the Amphitheater and give them a day of fun. I felt like a kid in the candy store seeing their faces,” she said.
