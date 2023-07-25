VALDOSTA — In recognition of the achievements of students completing the Bridging the Gap summer program, Mayor Scott James Matheson issued a proclamation recently, declaring July 20 as “Bridging The Gap – Summer Learning Loss Prevention Day.”
Matheson was joined by several other prominent figures, including Councilman Andy Gibbs, City Manager Richard Hardy, Assistant City Manager Catherine Ammons, Adrian Rivers, Sen. Raphael Warnock’s community field representative, and District 175 State Rep. John LaHood.
Now in its fifth year, the program, formerly known as the Summer Reading and Feeding program, is a collaborative effort between the Southside Public Library, Advancing Valdosta and the Second Harvest of South Georgia.
Carlos Hundley, an educator and executive director of Advancing Valdosta, renamed the initiative “Bridging the Gap” to better reflect its comprehensive approach: addressing learning gaps that K-12 students experience, including reading, writing, mathematics, social studies, science and general study skills.
The initiative aims to mitigate the “summer slide” phenomenon, where students experience a lapse in learning during the summer months. Hundley said the lack of academic exposure during this period makes it harder for students and teachers when they return to school in the fall.
“Some students also experience what we call a ‘gap’ in learning. The reason for that is because during the summer months, in most cases, students do not have academic exposure to the essential components such as reading, writing, mathematics, social studies, science and study skills. and because of that, yeah, when they go back to school in the fall, which will be just for us, just a few weeks for the 2023-24 school year, there’s a gap and it’s almost as if they have lost their learning” from the previous school year, Hundley said.
“The students who generally suffer the most in this context are students who are minority,” he added, saying changing that takes several people in the community.
“Takes all of us to make that happen. You know, they say that it takes a village to raise a child. It’s not an individual effort ...,” Hundley said. “The world is all of us together. These are our children, no matter who they are and where they come from. We all have a personal responsibility and for that you ought to be committed.”
To gauge the program’s impact, a pilot evaluation is still planned for the fall. Hundley sought the expertise of a local epidemiologist from the Department of Public Health to compile data collected during the four-week series.
Matheson’s proclamation recognized the program’s transformation from the former Weed and Seed Program and lauded the collaboration between Advancing Valdosta, Southside Public Library and Second Harvest.
The proclamation also acknowledged the instrumental role of Bridging the Gap program in providing targeted instruction and engaging activities for students during the summer months.
Matheson urged residents to appreciate the importance of education and learning for youth and honor the organization for their commitment to nurturing the city’s future generation, emphasizing that the program’s motto: “Education never takes a vacation.”
