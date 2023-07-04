VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson has announced his plans to run for reelection.
“With the full support and blessing of my beautiful wife and three wonderful daughters, I want to officially announce that I am running for reelection as mayor of the City of Valdosta,” Matheson said in a statement. “In the four years I have been your mayor, we have accomplished so much together but the work is not done.
“I need your help to continue the partnership for another four years,” Matheson added. “Many projects are underway but need to be carried to completion.”
Matheson listed his accomplishments as mayor as:
– Improved communication and cooperation between city and county (SDS – service delivery – “agreed to and signed”).
– Expansive revitalization of downtown with amphitheatre with close to $55 million in public and private investment.
– Implemented internationally award-winning transit service, providing 10,000 rides per month at a third of the cost of traditional transit.
“If you would do me the honor of reelecting me, I will continue to work hard, dream big, innovate and represent you in a way that will continue to make you proud,” Matheson said, adding “let’s continue turning hopes and dreams into reality.”
